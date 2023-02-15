DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFIHY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

