DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of DFIHY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. DFI Retail Group has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.52.
About DFI Retail Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DFI Retail Group (DFIHY)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.