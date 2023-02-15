dForce USD Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004193 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $169.01 million and $2,867.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00420145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014035 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00558902 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,818.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

