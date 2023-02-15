dForce USD (USX) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,723.59

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $167.44 million and $3,723.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00412832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000776 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00558902 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,818.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

