Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 8,111 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $122,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $115,084.10.

On Monday, January 30th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 376,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,619,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

