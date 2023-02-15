Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $2,844,882.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

