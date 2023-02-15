Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.66. Approximately 377,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,810,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $192,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

