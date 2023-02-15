Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 3,864,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,757. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a PE ratio of 0.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

