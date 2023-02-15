DLD Asset Management LP Buys 630,000 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Yamana Gold worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,031,282. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.