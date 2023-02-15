DLD Asset Management LP Invests $26.76 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,760,000. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises 2.1% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.99% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $102.22. 38,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

