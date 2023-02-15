DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,629,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $49,409,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Signify Health by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 607,542 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

SGFY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 356,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

