DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,629,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $49,409,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Signify Health by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 607,542 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.
Signify Health Trading Down 0.4 %
Signify Health Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.