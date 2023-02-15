Dominari (DOMH) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dominari to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominari and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.04 Dominari Competitors $1.58 billion $62.77 million -10.61

Dominari’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -245.40% -12.54% -6.88%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Dominari and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s rivals have a beta of 4.96, meaning that their average share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dominari and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 46 686 1269 26 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Dominari’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dominari rivals beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

