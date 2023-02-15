Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 0.6%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 7,744 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Institutional Trading of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

