DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,244 shares of company stock valued at $640,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 1,451,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,728. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DV. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

