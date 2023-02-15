Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €42.15 ($45.32) and last traded at €41.75 ($44.89). Approximately 8,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.50 ($44.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €42.24 ($45.42) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $359.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.21.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.