Dropbox (DBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,316,114.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Dropbox by 5,235.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 624,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 612,512 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $7,067,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,571,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

