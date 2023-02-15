Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

