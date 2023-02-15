Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,775,087. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

