Drumz (LON:DRUM) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 2,346,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,190,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £3.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85.

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

