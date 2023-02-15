Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 6,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,076. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Dundee Precious Metals

DPMLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dundee Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

