Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Up 29.2% in January

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUNE remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641. Dune Acquisition has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

