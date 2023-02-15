Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Critical Review

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) and Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Dunelm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $13.37 billion 0.28 $178.11 million N/A N/A Dunelm Group $1.80 billion 1.53 $173.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Dunelm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunelm Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Dunelm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1.12% 3.64% 0.86% Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats Dunelm Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine. The Energy and Environmental Plant segment engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial gas turbines, prime movers, industrial machinery, boilers, environmental equipment, steel structures, crushers. The Precision Machines and Robots segment engages in the manufacture and sale of hydraulic equipment and industrial robots. The Ship Ocean segment engages in the manufacture and sale of ships. The Vehicle segment engages in the sale and manufacture of railroad vehicle. The Motorcycle and engine segment engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, four-wheeled buggy vehicles (ATV), versatile four-wheeled vehicles, personal watercraft (jet skis), general-purpose gasoline engines. The Other segment engages in the Brokerage and mediation of commerce, sales and orders. The company was founded by Shozo Kawasaki in April 1878 a

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture. The company was founded by William Adderley and Jean Adderley in 1979 and is headquartered in Charnwood, the United Kingdom.

