Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 36,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,843. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

