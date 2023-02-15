Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,170,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $172.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.61.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.