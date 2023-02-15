Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.24). 264,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 760,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.52) target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £69.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.40.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

