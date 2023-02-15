Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5 %

ECL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.83. 315,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

