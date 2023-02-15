Eddie Capel Sells 42,678 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Manhattan Associates Price Performance
MANH stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 260,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,551. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average of $130.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.