Eddie Capel Sells 42,678 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 260,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,551. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average of $130.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

