Edenbrook Capital LLC Purchases 53,524 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the period. MiX Telematics accounts for approximately 2.5% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MiX Telematics worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 773,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,758,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 773,250 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,758,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028,187 shares of company stock worth $937,909. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 3.0 %

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

MiX Telematics Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.