Edgewood Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

