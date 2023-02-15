Edgewood Management LLC Purchases 2,868,749 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up 3.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 6.44% of Match Group worth $878,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

