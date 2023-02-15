Edgewood Management LLC Sells 265,555 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,857,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265,555 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 5.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,456,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

NOW stock opened at $461.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.34, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,517,713 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

