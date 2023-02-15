Edgewood Management LLC Sells 387,609 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 387,609 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 4.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.28% of American Tower worth $1,274,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

