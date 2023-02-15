Electroneum 24 Hour Volume Tops $54,354.34 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Electroneum has a market cap of $49.29 million and approximately $54,354.34 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015678 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,495,813 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

