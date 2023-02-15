Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading Down 9.1%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 79,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 12,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Electronic Systems Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.

