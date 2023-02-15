Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,221. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.56.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
