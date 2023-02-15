Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,221. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40,765 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.