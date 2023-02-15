Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.23 million-$249.69 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.85 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.77 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

NYSE DAVA traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 72,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,524. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. Endava has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $146.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after buying an additional 1,037,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $64,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.