Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) vs. Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Rating) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Assertio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.13 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Assertio $111.01 million 2.21 -$1.28 million $0.54 9.39

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assertio.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.3% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Assertio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Assertio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% Assertio 18.45% 21.51% 7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and Assertio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Assertio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Assertio has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Assertio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assertio is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

Assertio beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

