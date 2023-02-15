Energi Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $166,597.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,821,465 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

