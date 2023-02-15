Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Down 3.4%

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.70. 179,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 478,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

