EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 475,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,847. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,429,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $8,738,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnPro Industries Company Profile

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

