Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 3,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMVHF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.28) to GBX 1,930 ($23.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entain from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,892 ($22.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entain from GBX 2,050 ($24.88) to GBX 2,270 ($27.56) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Entain Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

