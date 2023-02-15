Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTFW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,796,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 696,565 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187,499 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

