Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 140,492 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $359,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.