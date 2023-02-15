Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $487,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 226,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,363,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

