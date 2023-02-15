Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,150 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Starbucks worth $315,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

