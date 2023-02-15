Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,292,134 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,870,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292,134 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $291,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 178,859 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 474,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16.

