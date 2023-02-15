Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CSFB raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$35.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.83. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$40.19. The company has a current ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

