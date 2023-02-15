Eric Dobmeier Sells 8,097 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

KDNY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,726. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

