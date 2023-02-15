Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.01

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 197682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

