Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 657,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

