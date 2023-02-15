Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPRT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 657,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,437. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

