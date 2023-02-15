Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance
EPRT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 657,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,437. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.