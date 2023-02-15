Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.